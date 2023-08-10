West Midlands Metro: Connecting Communities and Creating Opportunities

Birmingham Metro

At West Midlands Metro, their mission is to bring people together. By joining their team, individuals become integral parts of an organisation that unites local businesses, reduces reliance on driving, promotes public transportation, and contributes to cleaner air and less congested roads throughout the Midlands.

Birmingham Metro

The next stage in the West Midlands Metro journey is the construction and operation of the Dudley to Brierley Hill Route, an ambitious project that will introduce 14 new stops, including Great Bridge, Dudley Castle, Dudley Bus Station, Merry Hill, and Dudley Port. This expansion will not only enhance transport connections throughout the West Midlands but will also provide greater convenience for commuters and residents alike.

Birmingham Metro

The organisation's commitment to excellence has been acknowledged by the industry, as they proudly received the Rising Star Award at the prestigious Global Light Rail Awards. Additionally, West Midlands Metro has been highly commended in several categories, including Significant Safety Initiative, Most Improved System, Employee of the Year, and Operator of the Year. These awards reflect their dedication to safety, continuous improvement, and outstanding service delivery.

Birmingham Metro

West Midlands Metro's team are hiring in a variety of departments, each vital to their growing service. Whether one has expertise in infrastructure, rolling stock, operations, service delivery, commercial, finance, or HR - there is a role for you. They believe in nurturing talent and providing enough room for career advancement. As their network continues to expand, they rely on passionate individuals who are eager to make a difference and create something extraordinary.