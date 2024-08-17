Everything we know so far about 4,000-litre chemical spill in Walsall canal system

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The spillage in Pleck was reported on Monday, prompting a multi-agency response formed of nine groups including the Environment Agency and emergency services.

Walsall Council said on Tuesday morning a spill had leaked into the canal between Spinks Bridge and Birchills Street Bridge in Pleck and closed off the affected area.

Residents were told of potentially serious health risks to both themselves and their pets and were urged to avoid the water.

Residents were warned of a potential risk to their health after the chemical spill

The local authority then extended its warning to walkers, anglers and swimmers to stay away from a further stretch of the canal system as a "precautionary measure".

More than 14 miles of the canal and towpaths were placed in the warning, from the Walsall lock flight to the lock flights at Rushall/Ryders Green and Perry Barr.

'Major incident'

Later that day the spillage was declared a "major incident", as Environment Agency crews began to carry out tests and found sodium cyanide and two other chemicals in the water.

Sodium cyanide dissolves in water and can cause severe health effects or even prove fatal for those who come into direct physical contact with it.

People were advised not to enter or go near the canals in Walsall, though drinking water was said not to be affected.

Dead fish were even spotted floating on top of the water, which one resident described as a "horrible" thing to see.