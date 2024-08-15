Temporary damn installed as investigation into toxic spill at Walsall canal continues

https://da.ily/video/x9416oi

Sodium cyanide was one of just three chemicals that were spilt into the Walsall Canal system in the early hours of Monday morning by Walsall-based metal works company Anochrome Ltd.

The spill was recently called a 'waste disposal incident' by the Environment Agency (EA), with the metal works group saying they 'immediately notified' the EA and Severn Trent Water when they became aware of the spill.

The EA has now installed a temporary dam across the canal in an attempt to create a physical barrier to block off the contaminated section of the water system.

Talking about the dam, a Canal and River Trust spokesperson said: "The best way to try and control and prevent the spread of the pollution is to contain it. Therefore, the Canal & River Trust has installed a temporary dam across the canal i.e. to put a physical barrier blocking off the contaminated section.

"The public is still asked to continue to avoid the extended area of the canal and towpaths from the Walsall lock flight to the lock flights at Rushall/Ryders Green and Perry Barr while continued testing is carried out by the Environment Agency."

Dead fish could be seen floating to the surface of Walsall Canal

The development comes as environmental and fishing groups call for answers over the large amount of deceased fish in the Walsall Canal following the spill.

Talking about the fish, John Williams, secretary of the Birmingham Angling Association, said: "If this chemical spill does affect the whole of the 14 miles of canal, then it could be a total wipe-our for the fish. But it really does depend on the level of pollution.

"It's certainly going to be more devastating than anything I have personally known. I think they will definitely need to get a new stock of fish to increase the numbers."

A dam has been placed around the affected areas of Walsall Canal

An investigation into the toxic spill is still ongoing, with the Environment Agency's West Midlands area director, Marc Lidderth, saying there will be 'strong action' taken if any wrongdoing is found.

A statement read: "Our senior management team has been – and remains - on-site working collaboratively with all relevant authorities and agencies to minimise and contain the spill."