Toxic chemical spillage warning extended as more than 14 miles of Black Country canals are affected - here's where

Walsall Council has extended its warning to walkers, anglers and swimmers to stay away from a further stretch of the canal system, saying that there is a 'potentially serious risk to health' if they or their pets enter the water.

The toxic chemical spill warning comes as the council extends their testing area to now include a flight of Walsall locks including Rushall/Ryders Green and Perry Barr.

More than 14 miles of canal are now under the warning, with residents told there is a 'potential serious risk to health' if they or their pets are exposed through direct physical contact with the water. You can see a map of the area affected below.

A Walsall Council spokesperson said: "We were notified on 12 August by the Environment Agency of a toxic chemical spillage in Pleck, Walsall.

"The spillage has gone into the canal in Walsall and as a precautionary measure, we are asking the public to avoid an extended area of the canal and towpaths from the Walsall lock flight to the lock flights at Rushall/Ryders Green and Perry Barr."

The spillage has launched a multi-agency response involving eight organisations, including Walsall and Sandwell Councils, UKHSA, Environment Agency, West Midlands Police, West Midlands Fire, West Midlands Ambulance Service the Canal and River Trust and Severn Trent Water.

The spillage, which was discovered on Monday, originally leaked into the canal system between Spinks Bridge, Walsall, down to Birchills Street Bridge, Walsall.

Residents have been told that there is potentially a serious risk to health if they or their pets are exposed

A previous statement released by Walsall Council said: "Access to the area of the canal in the immediate area is being closed and the affected stretch of the canal has been contained to reduce the harm to wildlife and the wider waterway.

"Anyone who has been exposed (direct physical contact) along the affected stretch of canal water and is feeling unwell, should seek health advice via 111 or 999 in an emergency."

Walsall Council have been approached for more information.