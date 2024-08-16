Walsall Council issues key update on sodium cyanide canal and unveils their priority

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The authority has this morning (Friday, August 16) stated that sections of the canal in Walsall and neighbouring areas have reopened following laboratory tests by the Environment Agency.

The council said that the testing had taken place within a 12 mile stretch of the canal from the Walsall lock flight to the lock flights at at Rushall/Ryders Green and Perry Barr.

These canals and towpaths had been closed since Monday (August 12) due to the potential health risks to the public and their pets posted by the spillage of sodium cyanide and two other chemicals from local business Anochrome Ltd.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the EA said it was investigating Anochrome Ltd, where it believes the spill of sodium cyanide originated.

Anochrome said it had immediately notified the EA and Severn Trent Water following the incident and its senior management team remained on-site working to minimise and contain the spill.

Last night the Environment Agency announced that a temporary dam had been installed across the canal to block off hte contaminated section of the water system.

This morning Walsall Council has identified the sections of the canal which have reopened while highlighting their priority.

Which sections of the canals have reopened around Walsall following the toxic chemical spillage?

The restricted area of canal is reduced from around 12 miles to 1 kilometre. You can see the areas which have reopened on the map above.

Walsall Council said: “Lab testing now shows that water quality is within public health guidelines in significant stretches of the canal that have previously been closed.

“These areas have been reopened to the public and normal activities can resume. However, as a further precaution people are being warned not to eat fish from the canal.”

Dead fish in the canal off Darlaston Road in Pleck.

Which sections of the canal remain closed and when will they reopen?

A section of the canal from James Bridge on Bentley Mill Way in Darlaston to the west to Rollingmill Street, Walsall to the east will remain closed (see map) until further notice. In this area chemicals, including sodium cyanide and zinc cyanide, have been found at elevated levels. Testing will continue.

The council explained that the Canal & River Trust has arranged safe passage for boaters who wish to leave the area and is working to reopen the canals to navigation outside the restricted area as quickly and safely as possible.

The Walsall Canal off the Darlaston Road in Pleck.

What is Walsall Council’s priority amid national incident? And what should I do if I fear I have been exposed to sodium cyanide on the local canals?

A spokesperson for Walsall Council said: “Our priority continues to be the safety of our residents and canal users. Local, regional and national agencies are working together to minimise the potential risk to health following the spillage.

“The West Midlands Local Resilience Forum is treating the chemical spillage as a major incident, with a multi-agency response.

“The source of the spillage has been identified and stopped and an investigation is underway into its cause.

“Anyone who has been exposed (direct physical contact with canal water) along the affected stretch of the canal and is feeling unwell, should seek health advice via 111 or 999 in an emergency.”