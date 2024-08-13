Walsall chemical spillage declared 'major incident' as experts test for dangerous substances

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

People are advised not to enter or even go near the water in Walsall, as Environment Agency crews test for the presence of sodium cyanide and other dangerous chemicals after the spill on Monday afternoon.

The affected area includes the water system and footpath from the Walsall lock flight to the lock flights at Rushall, Ryders Green and Perry Barr. Anyone who has caught fish in the water is advised not to eat it.

Noted in red are the affected stretches of canal system

Sodium cyanide dissolves in water and can cause severe health effects or even prove fatal for those who come into direct physical contact with it.

A Walsall Council spokesperson said: "Agencies across the West Midland Local Resilience Forum are treating the chemical spillage into a canal in Walsall as a major incident, with a multi-agency response.

"The spillage from a site in Walsall is being investigated. As it has gone into the canal in Walsall, as a precautionary measure, we are asking the public to avoid an extended area of the canal and towpaths from the Walsall lock flight to the lock flights at Rushall/Ryders Green and Perry Barr.

"We can confirm the Environment Agency have developed a testing regime to test the water for sodium cyanide and other chemicals."

Councillor Garry Perry, leader of Walsall Council, said: “Our priority is the safety of our residents. I share their concerns and hope to see this incident resolved as soon as possible.

"We are working closely with our partners to manage this situation which has been declared a major incident. For your own safety please avoid this area of the canal and its towpaths.”

The radius of the warning includes more than 14 miles of canal system

The multi-agency response includes nine groups, including the Environment Agency, the UKHSA, Walsall and Sandwell Councils, West Midlands Police, West Midlands Fire Service, the West Midlands Ambulance Service, the Canal and River Trust and Severn Trent Water.

Walsall Council has said that anyone exposed along the affected stretch of canal water and is feeling unwell should seek health advice via the 111 number or 999 in an emergency.