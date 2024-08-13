'We saw dead fish floating': Walsall locals react to toxic chemical spillage in canal

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The area around the Walsall Canal was closed off to the public by Walsall Council officials and West Midlands Police after reports of the toxic chemical spill on Monday night.

Police cars could be seen on Spinks Bridge, located just off Darlaston Road in Walsall through the night after the Environment Agency notification about the spill, which is believed to have spread down towards Birchills Street Bridge in Pleck.

Walsall Council has warned residents of potentially serious health risks to members of the public and their pets and the entrance way to the canal was closed off on Tuesday morning, with several police cars and members of the Canals and Rivers Trust also at the scene.

Among local residents, the news of the spillage drew a mixture of surprise and, in the case of Martyn Lever, frustration and anger over damage to an area he helps to clean up.

'It's a horrible thing to see'

Mr Lever said he had seen signs of problems days before when he had looked over on Monday and saw dead fish floating in the water.

He said: "We use the canal all the time for leisure, recreation and we walk the dog along there, plus I volunteer litter picking along there and we try to keep the area as clean and tidy as we can.

"When you see something like this, standing on the bridge and seeing dead fish on the top, it's a horrible thing to see and the thing is that two days ago, it was fine, but we saw the pollution yesterday morning and it seems like it was allowed to happen.

"We can't do anything at the moment as we've heard it might be cyanide and I've heard that dead fish have been seen as far down as Walsall town centre."

The canal was closed off to the public after a reported chemical spill

Other residents on the road were more surprised to find out that the canal had been polluted by toxic chemicals, with two, who asked not to be named, saying they had just found out and were worried as a result.

One man said: "This is the first I've heard of it, but it's very worrying to hear about it as I know a lot of people who walk down around the canal and go fishing in it.

"I don't know what might have caused it as there's a few industrial buildings around here, including a new build, but it's just worrying to hear about the canal being polluted."

Another man said: "I saw a lot of police outside during the night and wondered what was going on as they wouldn't tell me anything and I've only found out this morning.

"It's concerning that this has happened and I know a lot of people who go down and walk on the canal path, so I hope they can get this cleared up quickly."

What has Walsall Council said about the toxic chemical spillage in the canal?

A statement by Walsall Council read: "We have been notified by the Environment Agency of a toxic chemical spillage in Pleck, Walsall.

"There is a potential serious risk to health if you or your pets are exposed (direct physical contact with the water) in the affected stretch of the canal.

A police presence has been in place since Monday night

"Access to the area of the canal in the immediate area is being closed and the affected stretch of the canal has been contained to reduce the harm to wildlife and the wider waterway.

"The public are asked to avoid the canal and its towpaths in the affected area.

"Anyone who has been exposed (direct physical contact) along the affected stretch of canal water and is feeling unwell, should seek health advice via 111 or 999 in an emergency.

"If you have concerns around the disposal of animals or fish, please contact the Environment Agency 24hr helpline 0800 807060."

The Enviroment Agency have been contacted for a comment.