'Strong action' may be taken against company at centre of Walsall chemical spill if they are found guilty of wrongdoing

The source of the spillage into the Walsall canal was identified yesterday as originating from surface coatings company Anochrome Ltd in Reservoir Place, Walsall.

People have been not to go near the Walsall Canal system due to a toxic water spill that has entered into the water system. Dead fish can be seen in the canal off the Darlaston Road, Pleck .

It is affecting a 12-mile stretch of canals in the West Midlands after a release of sodium cyanide into the water in the early hours of Monday.