'Strong action' may be taken against company at centre of Walsall chemical spill if they are found guilty of wrongdoing
'Strong action' will be taken against a company found to be the source of toxic spillage into a Black Country waterway if they are found guilty of wrongdoing, the Environment Agency has said.
Plus
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The source of the spillage into the Walsall canal was identified yesterday as originating from surface coatings company Anochrome Ltd in Reservoir Place, Walsall.
It is affecting a 12-mile stretch of canals in the West Midlands after a release of sodium cyanide into the water in the early hours of Monday.