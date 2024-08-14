'It could be a total wipe-out': Residents and experts fear dead fish fallout after chemical spill in Walsall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police remain stationed on a number of roads in Walsall as they continue to warn residents about entering towpaths adjacent to the canal system.

It comes as Environment Agency experts carry out tests into the water after the toxic chemical spill, looking for signs of sodium cyanide, a chemical that dissolves in water and can cause severe health effects or even prove fatal.

Two days after the spill, residents are now sharing their shock at seeing the amount of dead fish floating on the surface of the water.

'You can see them come to the surface'

Residents have been warned to stay away from the water and it's tow paths

"I couldn't believe it. You could actually see the fish floating to the water," those are the words of lifelong angler Jeremy Taylor, 32, who has been using the Walsall canal system since he was 10 years old.

The chemical entered the water stream at an unknown time on Monday and has so far seen a multi-agency response of nine organisations and the closure of more than 14 miles of waterway.