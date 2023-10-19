Swathes of the West Midlands will be hit with torrential rain as a result of Storm Babet

Areas of Staffordshire are expected to be hit by heavy rainfall, starting from 6am, in the 30-hour period, with Hednesford, Rugeley, and Eccleshall all falling within the yellow and amber warning.

The warning comes as the UK continues to be battered by Storm Babet, with parts of Scotland placed on a rare red warning, meaning there is danger to life and extensive flooding is expected.

The weather warning states: "A band of heavy and persistent rain is expected to slowly edge southwards across northern England into Friday, merging with a new area of rain pushing north from the southern North Sea."

Between 25mm and 50mm of rain is expected to fall.

The warning continued: "Strong easterly winds may exacerbate the impacts brought about by the heavy rain."

Meanwhile flood warnings remain in place across the Black Country and beyond from last night. The government flood alert system says flooding is possible around the River Sow, the River Penk, the River Stour and Smestow Brook.

The flood alert areas include low-lying land and roads between Great Bridgeford and Shugborough on the River Sow, between Coven and Stafford on the River Penk, on the Sandyford Brook, on the Rising Brook, on the Ridings Brook and on the Saredon Brook.

Amber weather warning issued



Rain across parts of southeast Scotland, northeast Wales and northern England



Friday 1200 – Saturday 0600



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



— Met Office (@metoffice) October 19, 2023

Amber warning of rain affecting West Midlands — Met Office - West Midlands (@metofficeWMids) October 19, 2023

The Met Office has warned that fast-flowing or deep floodwater is possible and homes and businesses could be affected.

Delays of cancellation to trains and bus services are possible, and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving condition and some road closures.