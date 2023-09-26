Wolves FC have undertaken a number of initiatives at the Compton Stadium

The 'One Pack, One Planet' project, led by Wolverhampton Wanderers ground team head, Wayne Lumbard, has been working to bring several green initiatives to Compton Park.

As part of the sustainability project, Mr Lumbard's team have made several changes to the grass areas around the training pitches, including the inclusion of a one-metre strip around the inside edges for use as a wildlife corridor, the use of deadwood to make log stacks for wildlife and the raising of cutting heights on various grassy areas.

Wolves ground head Wayne Lumbard. Photo: Wolverhampton Wanderers

The campaign will also see Wolves work towards becoming a net zero football club by 2040, embracing a circular economy, minimising waste and maximising re-use.

Mr Lumbard said: "It all started last year. We looked at the department and what our role was within the One Pack, One Planet project which we are trying to achieve between all departments at the club.

"As ground staff, our job is not just about the pitches, it’s about the hedgerows and the trees, and it’s about bringing nature and bringing creatures back."

The maximum cutting length of the grass was also increased as part of the green initiative. Photo: Wolverhampton Wanderers

The group has also installed bird boxes around the training ground, which have already been used.

Mr Lumbard continued: "We decided to put in some wild flowerbeds, which you can see when you come down the drive, we’ve installed some bird boxes, we’ve made some log piles and we’ve stopped mowing certain areas to allow that to go back wild and return to nature.

"It’s surprising how much you can make a difference, relatively cheaply. It hasn’t always got to be expensive. With the wildflowers that we’ve planted and the bug hotel that we’ve put in one of the flowerbeds when you see the creatures using it, it’s really satisfying."

The bug hotels and bird boxes have been extremely successful, with a number of birds already settling in the area. Photo: Wolverhampton Wanderers

As part of the project, the grounds staff have also purchased electric strimmers for Compton Park, carried out more rotary mowing and left grass trimmings to naturally decompose.

Mr Lumbard added: "All these changes just make the environment better. With a focus on sustainability, biodiversity and our carbon footprint, we’ve all tried to look at what we can do to help the planet and what we can do to improve.

Bird boxes and bug hotels were also installed in the tall grass near the grounds, to encourage birds and bugs back to the area. Photo: Wolverhampton Wanderers