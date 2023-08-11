Black Country takeaway gets 0 in region's latest food hygiene ratings

In the recent batch of ratings handed out by the Food Standards Agency and authorities across the region, one food business was handed the worst possible rating of zero out of five, and eight food businesses were handed the second-worst rating of one out of five.
The most recent rating must be displayed clearly by the business for customers to see. Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary', and zero 'urgent improvement required'.
The establishment that was handed a zero out of five rating was Rushall House, a takeaway on 181 Daw End Land, Rushall, Walsall.
The Food Standards Agency website states that Rushall House was rated as 'improvement necessary' in hygienic food handling, 'urgent improvement necessary' in cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and were also given 'major improvement necessary' for management of food safety.
The new ratings are below:
Zero:
Rushall House, a takeaway at 181 Daw End Lane, Rushall, Walsall
One:
Ying Wah at 8 Blackhalve Lane, Wolverhampton
Shahi Kebab and Pizza, a takeaway at 45 Birchills Street, Walsall
Essence Of The Orient at 26-27 Broad Eye, Stafford
Antalya Pizza, 258 Birmingham New Road, Wolverhampton
Racy Pizza, at 22 Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton
Anatolia Grill Bar at 41 High Street, Stourbridge
The Black Bear at 86 Deepdale Lane, Lower Gornal, Dudley
The Office Bar and Restaurant at The Station Hotel, Castle Hill, Dudley
Two:
Balti Dilshad, at 132 Hagley Road, Stourbridge
Three:
Pizza Star, at 105 Lower Church Lane, Tipton
Izy's Kebab Pizza & Grill, at 24 Bradford Street, Walsall,
Mario'z, at 28 High Street, Quarry Bank, Brierley Hill
Medicine Bakery, at 14 Station Road, Codsall
Breakfast Diner, at 45 Stour Vale Road, Lye, Stourbridge
Y Dees Jamaican Diner Ltd, a takeaway at 145 Wolverhampton Street, Dudley
Four:
Hickmans Cafe at Unit 7, East Park Trading Estate, Hickman Avenue, Wolverhampton
Dixy Chicken, 29 Broad Street, Wolverhampton
Royals Takeaway, a takeaway at 239 Horseley Heath, Tipton
Royal Oak Bar And Grill, 7 Dudley Port, Tipton
Oregano, a takeaway at 300a Coalway Road, Wolverhampton
Balti Dilshad, at 132 Hagley Road, Stourbridge
The Cabin, at Alderwood Precinct, Sedgley
Five:
Wolseley Bridge Garden Centre at Lichfield Road, Wolseley Bridge, Stafford
Tesco Family Dining Ltd at Tesco Extra, Newport Road, Stafford
Rising Brook Community Church at Burton Square, Rising Brook, Stafford
Casa at Bridge Street, Stafford
Hannahs at 4b Market Place, Cannock
KFC at Old Hednesford Road, Cannock
School Court at Station Road, Hednesford
Samson Blewitt at Public House, 14 Rosehill, Cannock
The Merchant at 9-11 Market Place, Cannock
Monmo's Peri Peri Chicken Grill at 114a Cannock Road, Chadsmoor
Bridge Fish Bar at 21 Burntwood Road, Norton Canes
The Raj at 101 Fernwood Drive, Rugeley
Chai And Chill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 147 Eastgate, Willenhall Road, Wolverhampton