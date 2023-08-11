Black Country takeaway gets 0 in region's latest food hygiene ratings

Food Standards Agency Hygiene Ratings

In the recent batch of ratings handed out by the Food Standards Agency and authorities across the region, one food business was handed the worst possible rating of zero out of five, and eight food businesses were handed the second-worst rating of one out of five.

The most recent rating must be displayed clearly by the business for customers to see. Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary', and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

The establishment that was handed a zero out of five rating was Rushall House, a takeaway on 181 Daw End Land, Rushall, Walsall.

The Food Standards Agency website states that Rushall House was rated as 'improvement necessary' in hygienic food handling, 'urgent improvement necessary' in cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and were also given 'major improvement necessary' for management of food safety.

The new ratings are below:

Zero:

Rushall House, a takeaway at 181 Daw End Lane, Rushall, Walsall

One:

Ying Wah at 8 Blackhalve Lane, Wolverhampton

Shahi Kebab and Pizza, a takeaway at 45 Birchills Street, Walsall

Essence Of The Orient at 26-27 Broad Eye, Stafford

Antalya Pizza, 258 Birmingham New Road, Wolverhampton

Racy Pizza, at 22 Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton

Anatolia Grill Bar at 41 High Street, Stourbridge

The Black Bear at 86 Deepdale Lane, Lower Gornal, Dudley

The Office Bar and Restaurant at The Station Hotel, Castle Hill, Dudley

Two:

Balti Dilshad, at 132 Hagley Road, Stourbridge

Three:

Pizza Star, at 105 Lower Church Lane, Tipton

Izy's Kebab Pizza & Grill, at 24 Bradford Street, Walsall,

Mario'z, at 28 High Street, Quarry Bank, Brierley Hill

Medicine Bakery, at 14 Station Road, Codsall

Breakfast Diner, at 45 Stour Vale Road, Lye, Stourbridge

Y Dees Jamaican Diner Ltd, a takeaway at 145 Wolverhampton Street, Dudley

Four:

Hickmans Cafe at Unit 7, East Park Trading Estate, Hickman Avenue, Wolverhampton

Dixy Chicken, 29 Broad Street, Wolverhampton

Royals Takeaway, a takeaway at 239 Horseley Heath, Tipton

Royal Oak Bar And Grill, 7 Dudley Port, Tipton

Oregano, a takeaway at 300a Coalway Road, Wolverhampton

Balti Dilshad, at 132 Hagley Road, Stourbridge

The Cabin, at Alderwood Precinct, Sedgley

Five: