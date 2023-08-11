Notification Settings

Black Country takeaway gets 0 in region's latest food hygiene ratings

By Sunil MiddaWalsallEnvironmentPublished: Comments

The latest food hygiene ratings for food businesses across the Black Country and Staffordshire have been released, with over 36 ratings - including one zero.

Food Standards Agency Hygiene Ratings

In the recent batch of ratings handed out by the Food Standards Agency and authorities across the region, one food business was handed the worst possible rating of zero out of five, and eight food businesses were handed the second-worst rating of one out of five.

The most recent rating must be displayed clearly by the business for customers to see. Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary', and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

The establishment that was handed a zero out of five rating was Rushall House, a takeaway on 181 Daw End Land, Rushall, Walsall.

The Food Standards Agency website states that Rushall House was rated as 'improvement necessary' in hygienic food handling, 'urgent improvement necessary' in cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and were also given 'major improvement necessary' for management of food safety.

The new ratings are below:

Zero:

  • Rushall House, a takeaway at 181 Daw End Lane, Rushall, Walsall

One:

  • Ying Wah at 8 Blackhalve Lane, Wolverhampton

  • Shahi Kebab and Pizza, a takeaway at 45 Birchills Street, Walsall

  • Essence Of The Orient at 26-27 Broad Eye, Stafford

  • Antalya Pizza, 258 Birmingham New Road, Wolverhampton

  • Racy Pizza, at 22 Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton

  • Anatolia Grill Bar at 41 High Street, Stourbridge

  • The Black Bear at 86 Deepdale Lane, Lower Gornal, Dudley

  • The Office Bar and Restaurant at The Station Hotel, Castle Hill, Dudley

Two:

  • Balti Dilshad, at 132 Hagley Road, Stourbridge

Three:

  • Pizza Star, at 105 Lower Church Lane, Tipton

  • Izy's Kebab Pizza & Grill, at 24 Bradford Street, Walsall,

  • Mario'z, at 28 High Street, Quarry Bank, Brierley Hill

  • Medicine Bakery, at 14 Station Road, Codsall

  • Breakfast Diner, at 45 Stour Vale Road, Lye, Stourbridge

  • Y Dees Jamaican Diner Ltd, a takeaway at 145 Wolverhampton Street, Dudley

Four:

  • Hickmans Cafe at Unit 7, East Park Trading Estate, Hickman Avenue, Wolverhampton

  • Dixy Chicken, 29 Broad Street, Wolverhampton

  • Royals Takeaway, a takeaway at 239 Horseley Heath, Tipton

  • Royal Oak Bar And Grill, 7 Dudley Port, Tipton

  • Oregano, a takeaway at 300a Coalway Road, Wolverhampton

  • Balti Dilshad, at 132 Hagley Road, Stourbridge

  • The Cabin, at Alderwood Precinct, Sedgley

Five:

  • Wolseley Bridge Garden Centre at Lichfield Road, Wolseley Bridge, Stafford

  • Tesco Family Dining Ltd at Tesco Extra, Newport Road, Stafford

  • Rising Brook Community Church at Burton Square, Rising Brook, Stafford

  • Casa at Bridge Street, Stafford

  • Hannahs at 4b Market Place, Cannock

  • KFC at Old Hednesford Road, Cannock

  • School Court at Station Road, Hednesford

  • Samson Blewitt at Public House, 14 Rosehill, Cannock

  • The Merchant at 9-11 Market Place, Cannock

  • Monmo's Peri Peri Chicken Grill at 114a Cannock Road, Chadsmoor

  • Bridge Fish Bar at 21 Burntwood Road, Norton Canes

  • The Raj at 101 Fernwood Drive, Rugeley

  • Chai And Chill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 147 Eastgate, Willenhall Road, Wolverhampton

