Met Office issues weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms

It's not going to be a pleasant day on the weather front on Wednesday.

As the infamous British summer has struck once again, more rain and windy conditions are expected to continue with more 'unsettled' weather on the way, according to the Met Office.

Now a yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Wednesday, August 2.

Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Met Office

The weather warning states: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Wednesday and may cause some flooding and travel disruption.

"Where they do develop they could be slow-moving and persistent with as much as 20-25 mm of rain falling within an hour and possibly 40 mm in 2-3 hours in a few places. Lightning and hail will be additional hazards."

As has been the case with the numerous amount of thunderstorms that have swept through the region in recent months, delays to public transport are possible.

Along with the warning, details on what to expect on Wednesday, the warning states: