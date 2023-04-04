Could this dashcam video explain 'explosion' seen over The Wrekin?

The video, sent to the Shropshire Star, shows a streak of light in the sky before it explodes and comes after eyewitness Martin Jones making contact and wondering what he had seen on Monday morning.

The short clip has been sent to the Star by a driver who did not wish to be named. He was driving in Huffley Lane, Broad Oak, heading towards the roundabout with the A5124/A528 at the same time as Mr Jones was out, just before dawn.

The driver said: "It’s the first time I’ve seen anything like it so I felt rather excited.

"It certainly made a boring drive into work more interesting."

The Shropshire Star has also been contacted by others who saw the same thing, including an eyewitness from Wolverhampton.

They said: "Just seen the article that you wrote today about the explosion seen over the Wrekin this morning.