Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fly-tipping costing Black Country councils a fortune

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonEnvironmentPublished: Comments

Black Country councils forked out more than £260,000 on removing large incidents of fly-tipping within the space of a year, new figures show.

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs figures have revealed there were 20,653 fly-tipping incidents in the Black Country in the year to March 2022 – up from 18,838 the year before.

While Dudley saw a fall year-on-year, Walsall saw a rise of around 18 per cent, Sandwell of 12 per cent and Wolverhampton a minimal increase.

However, fewer than 200 fixed penalty notices were issued in the region in 2021/22 – though it was more than the 121 notices issued in 2020-21.

Rubbish was found dumped on highways, council land, footpaths and bridleways.

The data shows that in Sandwell, £126,600 was paid by the council for removing large incidents of fly-tipping, £13,160 in Wolverhampton, £21,502 in Dudley and £99,400 in Walsall.

Council bosses said they are committed to tackle fly-tipping and take the necessary action against offenders.

Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for environment, Councillor Zahoor Ahmed said: “Fly-tipping is not just anti-social, it’s a crime and is unacceptable.

"It can be dangerous, causes pollution and costs the taxpayers of Sandwell a significant amount of money to clean up.”

Environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy said the high level of fly-tipping seen across England is a "tragedy" to the environment and to communities.

Allison Ogden-Newton, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said there must be a concerted effort to educate the public about their role in solving the problem.

“We need immediate and tough enforcement that targets the rogue traders who are making a fortune by breaking the law, raking in the cash and wrecking our environment," she added.

Environment
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Walsall
Dudley
Sandwell
Crime
Politics
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News