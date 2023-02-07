Fly-tipping costing Black Country councils a fortune

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs figures have revealed there were 20,653 fly-tipping incidents in the Black Country in the year to March 2022 – up from 18,838 the year before.

While Dudley saw a fall year-on-year, Walsall saw a rise of around 18 per cent, Sandwell of 12 per cent and Wolverhampton a minimal increase.

However, fewer than 200 fixed penalty notices were issued in the region in 2021/22 – though it was more than the 121 notices issued in 2020-21.

Rubbish was found dumped on highways, council land, footpaths and bridleways.

The data shows that in Sandwell, £126,600 was paid by the council for removing large incidents of fly-tipping, £13,160 in Wolverhampton, £21,502 in Dudley and £99,400 in Walsall.

Council bosses said they are committed to tackle fly-tipping and take the necessary action against offenders.

Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for environment, Councillor Zahoor Ahmed said: “Fly-tipping is not just anti-social, it’s a crime and is unacceptable.

"It can be dangerous, causes pollution and costs the taxpayers of Sandwell a significant amount of money to clean up.”

Environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy said the high level of fly-tipping seen across England is a "tragedy" to the environment and to communities.

Allison Ogden-Newton, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said there must be a concerted effort to educate the public about their role in solving the problem.