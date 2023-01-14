Dudley car park pop-up tip to return due to high demand - and could become more regular

Councillor Shaz Saleem said the pop-up tip at Lister Road was a success. Photo: Shaz Saleem

The popular service is making a return to Dudley on January 21 at the car park opposite the Lister Road depot.

More than 500 householders have made use used the temporary waste disposal facility since it was introduced in October.

During three opening days last year staff saw 21.2 tonnes of waste was recycled, including 9.6 tonnes of wood, 5.3 tonnes of bricks and rubble, 3.6 tonnes of furniture and 2.4 tonnes of scrap metal.

Public realm boss Councillor Shaz Saleem says: “We are looking forward to bringing back our pop-up tip this year. The response to the facility has been overwhelmingly positive with hundreds of people turning up at each date to recycle their household waste. This helps to get us closer to our overall goal of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions in Dudley.

“The pop-up tip currently operates each month but we will soon be exploring the possibility of switching to fortnightly opening dates in light of the site’s popularity with residents, especially people in the north of the borough.”

Waste management and climate change boss Councillor Rob Clinton adds: “I’m thrilled to hear the pop-up tip is being used regularly by people from across the borough. More than 20 tonnes of waste have been recycled at the site, which will make a positive impact on the local environment.

“We hope residents will continue to use this valuable facility and carry on doing their part to make Dudley borough cleaner and greener.”

Further dates will be February18 and March 18.

Bookings must be made via hwrcbookings.dudley.gov.uk

Oils, car batteries and hazardous waste will be accepted.