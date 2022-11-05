Residents in Black Country borough being urged to sign up to get new food waste bins

Sandwell Council will start asking residents from Monday, November 14, as part of the work being done to collect and dispose of food waste.

The council said the new food waste subscription service will not only turn unwanted food waste and scraps into fertiliser, it will also boost its green credential and help to reduce its carbon footprint by only travelling to the households who use the service.

Councillor Zahoor Ahmed, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for Environment Services, said: “Food waste recycling service returned earlier this year and many residents are embracing the service and enjoying the benefits.

“Not only are they doing their bit for the environment, residents using the service can see just how much food they throw away and can save money by buying less in the future.

“We want to continue to provide this service in the most environmentally friendly way possible by only travelling to areas where residents have left their food waste bin out for collection.

“Therefore, we are asking residents who want to use the food waste service to sign up for this service online.

"This does not apply to anyone who has been using the service to date as we already have you on our system and will continue to collect your food waste bin.

"This request is only for new residents who want to receive food waste collections.

“We encourage residents to take advantage of this service as it reducing the amount of rubbish going to landfill and we can turn food waste into fertiliser and energy.”

Residents can recycle all types of food waste including meal leftovers, fruit and vegetable peelings or just peelings, meat and fish bones, stale bread and cakes plus uneaten pet food and tea bags.