'Don't leave pumpkins for wildlife' warning amid plea for responsible disposal after Halloween

Pumpkins should be composted

As thousands of residents descend upon the county’s many pick-your-own pumpkin sites over the half term, experts at Forestry England have issued a plea for the responsible disposal of Jack o’lanterns.

Research suggests that around eight million pumpkins could be part of this year’s spooky celebrations, but misleading tips and tricks online are risking the lives and wellbeing of woodland creatures. Kate Wollen, assistant ecologist, Forestry England says: “We see many posts on social media encouraging people to leave pumpkins in the woods for wildlife to eat, but please do not do this.

“Pumpkins are not natural to the woodland and while some wildlife may enjoy a tasty snack it can make others, such as hedgehogs, very poorly. Leaving pumpkins in the forest, for birds, foxes, badgers and deer can make them unwell and can spread disease.”

“Pumpkins are also often decorated and have things such as candles in them. Animals eating the pumpkins could then eat a foreign object and this could kill them.”