Wolverhampton is worst city in UK for recycling at home as residents 'confused over packaging'

Wolverhampton and Birmingham among top three worst cities for recycling in UK

A new study compiled by Every Can Counts to mark Recycle Week found just 28 per cent of Wulfrianians "always recycle at home" compared to other cities which had percentages in the 70s, 90 and even 100 per cent.

Only 22 per cent of city residents "recycle when out and about" compared to much high percentages elsewhere.

Birmingham had the lowest percentage of household waste sent for recycling and composting in the UK with 22.5 per cent, Wolverhampton was the third lowest with 35.3 per cent.

The top reason given by Wolverhampton residents why they do not recycle more is they feel "confused about what packaging is and isn’t recyclable" (22 per cent). And 35 per cent of Wolverhampton residents say clearer symbols or recycling guidance on product packaging would help them recycle more.

The lack of recycling bins in public places in Wolverhampton is another a factor and 17 per cent believed the local authority could do more to help encourage recycling locally.

Those in Wolverhampton consume an average of four drinks from cans each week, with aluminium drink cans amongst the city’s most-recycled type of packaging.

Chris Latham-Warde, programme manager for Every Can Counts, said: "The need for recycling is now fairly well understood by the general public and it’s great to see the efforts made so far by Wolverhampton and Birmingham when it comes to recycling.

"However, as we can see from the data, there is still more to be done to inspire change in Wolverhampton and Birmingham, especially when it comes to recycling on-the-go and in public places."

He added: "As an organisation, our aim is to achieve a 100 per cent recycling rate for aluminium drink cans in the UK, Europe and beyond. Aluminium is infinitely recyclable, so there’s no reason why this valuable material can’t stay in endless circulation when it’s recycled, and Recycle Week is the perfect time to encourage more people to make that happen.

"Businesses and organisations that are keen to make a difference but don’t know how or where to start can head to our website to request one of our free recycling packs. It really couldn’t be easier to take those first steps to get your local community recycling more."

Every Can Counts is a partnership formed between drink can manufacturers, drink can fillers and the wider recycling industry, all with the goal of reaching a 100 per cent recycling rate for drink cans. The programme provides free recycling support to businesses and organisations around the UK.