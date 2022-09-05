Met Office issues 12-hour thunder warning for the Black Country - hail and gusts predicted

The storm warning covers the Black Country and Staffordshire. Image: Met Office

The Met Office has issued a 12-hour yellow weather warning for thunderstorms also predicted running from 2pm today until 2am on Tuesday, with hail and gusty winds also predicted.

The warning covers much of the West Midlands, as well as parts of Wales and the South West of England.

In the warning, forecasters said: "Thunderstorms are likely to develop across parts of southwest England and Wales during Monday afternoon and become more organised through the evening. Lines of thunderstorms are expected to then move north during the early hours of Tuesday and gradually weaken as they clear into northern England before dawn.

"Whilst some places will see little or no rainfall, a few locations may see torrential rain with 20-30 mm falling in one hour and 50-80 mm in three hours. Additional hazards accompanying stronger thunderstorms include frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds, particularly during the evening period."

The weather warning is in place from 2pm today until 2am tomorrow. Image: Met Office

The Met Office has also said that driving conditions are likely to be affected by spray, standing water, hail and gusty winds, and delays to some train services are likely.

Forecasters also warn of potential flooding to a few homes and businesses, as well as some damage to a few buildings and structures from either lightning strikes or gusty winds.