Work to clear Rugeley Power Station land continuing a year after towers fell

Aerial view of the former Rugeley Power Station, a year on from demolition

The four landmark towers were blown up in a controlled operation in June last year to make way for the building of more than 2,000 homes, a new school, business units, a new neighbourhood centre and a country park along the nearby River Trent.

See the demolition last year:

Site owner Engie stated: "It is just over a year ago since the controlled demolition of the cooling towers at Rugeley Power Station. This however was not the end of the demolition works and it is only now that the last structures are being removed and the demolition contractors are preparing to leave this summer.

Demolition of the Rugeley Power Station cooling towers in June 2021

"At the same time work has continued to prepare the ground on site for the next phase of development with remediation work expected to be completed during 2023.

"We will be sharing further updates as the project passes future milestones and will keep you informed of developments."

The power station closed in 2016 with the loss of 150 jobs. Around 850 were employed there in its heyday.

It was a milestone moment for the community when the four large cooling towers were finally reduced to rubble last summer watched by crowds which had gathered in the town for the historical moment.