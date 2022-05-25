Notification Settings

Volunteers sought for group that leads flood plans

By Dominic Robertson

Two volunteers are being sought by the Environment Agency for the English Severn and Wye Regional Flood and Coastal Committee.

Flood-hit properties around the River Severn

The voluntary roles give an opportunity to guide local flood risk investment.

The English Severn and Wye Regional Flood and Coastal Committee (ESW RFCC) is one of 12 statutory committees across the country that make key decisions on local priorities for flood and coastal risk management.

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: "We would love to welcome talented and enthusiastic individuals from all backgrounds to join this important committee, to represent the diversity of communities and interests from across the catchments we serve.

"This committee helps to manage flood risk throughout the Severn and Wye catchments across eight counties as follows: Coventry, Dudley, Gloucestershire, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

"The committee is fundamental in deciding local priorities for flood risk management, approving programmes of work, and to support the Environment Agency and local authorities in creating local partnerships to fund and deliver projects, while ensuring resilience and adaptation to the impacts of climate change are embedded throughout."

Shirel Stedman, chair of English Severn and Wye RFCC, said: “"Flooding and the increasing extreme weather conditions are evidently linked to the climate change crisis.

“We know that vulnerable communities, who are already the most susceptible to any threats of climate conditions and flooding, are likely to be worst affected.

“Joining the RFCC as an independent member will give you an exceptional opportunity to influence and support the local investment to combat those challenges."

For information or to apply, contact the Environment Agency at ESWRFCC@environment-agency.gov.uk or call 0203 0251656.









