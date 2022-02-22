The River Severn is expected to overwhelm flood barriers today

Bewdley's flood defences risk being overwhelmed after the triple threat of Storms Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin caused the Severn to burst its banks.

As residents prepare to evacuate and wonder what the next few days will hold, a community support group is stepping up to help the people of Bewdley.

Bewdley Flood Group was set up in 2007 after the town flooded and is run by a team of dedicated volunteers.

Jo Bloom, the leader of the group, is coordinating efforts in response to the current flooding.

The 51-year-old said: "It's been a bit of a hectic night with lots of random phone calls.

"The council and the Environment Agency are doing a brilliant job. The Environment Agency have been working all through the night.

"Nobody knows what's going to happen because this is unprecedented - we've never had three floods in the same week before.

"The Environment Agency doesn't have the data for this. It's a flood of biblical proportions.

"We're nowhere near the peak. We're not out of the woods yet because there's a bulge of water to come."

The group are giving out flood sacks so residents can protect their properties.

The sacks contain crystals which swell when water hits and will seal a door.

"We've saved four properties with these over the last few years," Jo said.

"We've also had to fetch sandbags from Kidderminster as the council don't have the spare work force at the moment because they're snowed under - usually they drop pallets of sandbags outside.

"But sandbags only filter sewerage out, they don't stop water, so you still need plastic sheeting."

Despite talks of evacuation, most residents remain in their homes.

Jo, who lives on the Queensway in Wribbenall, added: "Lots of people are still in their properties - it's not the time to move out yet.

"One 80-year-old with her family and dog needed last-minute accommodation and now she's in alternate accommodation.

"And the houses on Beales Corner do have an escape route as there is a five foot drop at the back of one of the properties - people can get down through there with a ladder.

"But I spoke to a woman at 3.30am who seemed totally oblivious to what was coming - it was quite frightening.

"We've had lots of people move into the area since the last lot of flooding so they don't understand what's happening."

Beales Corner is on the frontline of the defence against the advancing water. A temporary flood defence has had to be made inoperative to prevent "a man-made tsunami", as the water levels are now equal on both sides. They are soon expected to overtop the barrier.

Doing nothing could have disastrous consequences according to Jo, who said: "The whole point of having a barrier is so that you don't have a man-made tsunami. It wouldn't just be a danger to life, it would knock down buildings."

Although it's a stressful situation, Jo has watched people rally around to support others.

She said: "We've had some incredibly generous offers. We had 17 offers for accommodation within 20 minutes of asking - it's very humbling."

The volunteer is also incredibly grateful for the support of Sikh charity Khalsa Aid, who she describes as "incredible".

Khalsa Aid representatives have been in touch with Jo every day, calling and sending her several messages daily to monitor the situation.

The international aid charity hands out hot meals to people in vulnerable situations, giving out over 100 hot meals in Coventry every day.

They are also helping people in Slough - where their HQ is - with not only food parcels, but energy bills.

CEO and founder of the charity, Ravi Singh, said: "We've built a friendship with the people of Bewdley after it flooded in the winter of 2020, during the pandemic.

"We went in at the worst time, during the snow, and set up a food station by the river."

"Now we're preparing to set up a food kitchen in Bewdley, alongside handing out sandbags and flood sacks - we're the only charity with stocks of these.