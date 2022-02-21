Storms bring wall crashing down into Wolverhampton family's new extension

Iain Turner and his wife were clearing up glass and making arrangements to have their back garden and side alley cleared of rubble after a wall from the neighbouring address fell into their extension.
Mr Turner said he was called by his wife at around 6pm while he was in Cardiff to tell him that the kitchen window had been smashed by the wall falling over.
He said: "I was at my brother's house when my wife rang me in a panic to tell me that the wall had come down and had gone into the kitchen, causing a real mess all over.
"I got back and saw the damage it had caused, which was a real shocker, as we've only just built this extension and the wall has come through and left glass on the table and broken tiles.
"We're still assessing what the damage is, but I do think the wind had a big part in causing it to fall as it was really crashing down around here when I left yesterday."
There was also travel chaos heading out of Wolverhampton after a tree collapsed across the Birmingham New Road near to the Grove in Parkfields.
No one was hurt by the tree, which fell around 4.30pm, with the road closed for several hours while the tree was removed.