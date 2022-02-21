Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Storms bring wall crashing down into Wolverhampton family's new extension

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated:

A Wolverhampton family is counting the cost of yet another storm after a wall fell and crashed into their new extension.

Iain Turner with the collapsed wall by his home
Iain Turner with the collapsed wall by his home

Iain Turner and his wife were clearing up glass and making arrangements to have their back garden and side alley cleared of rubble after a wall from the neighbouring address fell into their extension.

Mr Turner said he was called by his wife at around 6pm while he was in Cardiff to tell him that the kitchen window had been smashed by the wall falling over.

He said: "I was at my brother's house when my wife rang me in a panic to tell me that the wall had come down and had gone into the kitchen, causing a real mess all over.

"I got back and saw the damage it had caused, which was a real shocker, as we've only just built this extension and the wall has come through and left glass on the table and broken tiles.

"We're still assessing what the damage is, but I do think the wind had a big part in causing it to fall as it was really crashing down around here when I left yesterday."

The window was badly damaged by the wall and was boarded up. Photo: Iain Turner
The wall of the neighbouring property has left the garden covered in bricks and debris. Photo: Iain Turner
The tree blocked the access to both sides of Birmingham New Road

There was also travel chaos heading out of Wolverhampton after a tree collapsed across the Birmingham New Road near to the Grove in Parkfields.

No one was hurt by the tree, which fell around 4.30pm, with the road closed for several hours while the tree was removed.

Environment
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News