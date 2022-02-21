Storm Franklin: LIVE updates as high winds and near-record river levels threaten homes

The river in Shrewsbury

Franklin is the third storm in a week to cause destruction across the country, following in the wake of Dudley and Eunice.

High winds have brought down trees onto buildings and cars, while the River Severn is pushing against flood barriers in several West Midlands towns.

The Met Office's yellow weather warning remains in place from Sunday while flood alerts have been raised along the length of the Severn.

We're bringing you the latest updates live from across the Black Country, Staffordshire, Shropshire, Mid Wales and beyond.