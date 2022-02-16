Storm alert as region prepares for high winds

Flooding caused by rainfall in Bescot Road, Bescot, in Walsall near the M6 junction nine

Storm Dudley will move across the north overnight Wednesday closely followed by Storm Eunice, which will bring strong winds and possibly snow by Friday.

The region has already seen wind and rain conditions in recent days. In Walsall motorists using Bescot Road, Bescot near the M6 junction nine on Tuesday were endured recurring flooding on the dual carriageway.

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: "The strength of the wind brought about by Storm Dudley will make driving conditions extremely difficult for drivers in the north of the UK, so we urge people to delay their journeys until the storm passes if at all possible.

"Anyone who does set out should stick to major roads if they can, reduce their speed while driving and have a firm grip of the steering wheel at all times but especially when overtaking high-sided vehicles.

"We also recommend parking away from trees as the storm may well cause some to fall."

Mr Dennis said: "It's vital drivers plan ahead and keep tuned to weather forecasts over the next few days to understand where is likely to see the greatest disruption from the weather."

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Wednesday evening for strong winds, covering with yellow warnings in place for tomorrow(thurs) and Friday covering across the whole of the West Midlands - including the Black Country and Staffordshire.

The first warning runs from 3pm on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday then midnight to 9pm on Friday.

Meanwhile Storm Eunice is expected to bring heavy rain and possible snowfalls on high ground from the Midlands northwards.

Rail travellers are set to be hit by longer journey times and possible cancellations as winds of up to 70mph are predicted when Storm Dudley hits on Wednesday, while some roads and bridges may close for safety.

Travellers along the A454 between Wolverhampton and Bridgnorth are warned to expect fallen trees, as well as flooding at Trescott Ford, while homeowners could face damage from tiles being blown from roofs and potential power cuts.

An active jet stream driving low-pressure systems across the country is thought likely to cause some disruption resulting in the severe weather warnings.

National Highways head of road safety Jeremy Phillips said: "We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve.

"If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

"In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

"Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space.