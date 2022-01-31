Wyre Forest Nature Reserve declared the largest woodland in England

The Wyre Forest from an aerial view. Photo: Forestry England

The popular visitor attraction now covers more than 1,455 hectares and was once a medieval hunting forest dating back to the year 900.

The extension recognises the importance of managing forests sustainably so that they can have long-term and positive benefits for wildlife, people and the climate.

The Wyre Forest Nature Reserve. Photo: Phil Rudlin

Emma Johnson, area manager at Natural England, said: “The Wyre Forest is an amazing place for people to enjoy and is also home to a wide range of wildlife.

"It’s wonderful that this forest is now the largest native woodland in England and the size is equivalent of around a whopping 1,700 football pitches.

“The Wyre Forest NNR provides huge benefits for people and wildlife. These include soaking up carbon and helping slow the flow of water off the land to prevent flooding.

"The partnership between Forestry England and Natural England means that the NNR is well managed now, and well into the future.”

The forest, which straddles the Worcestershire and Shropshire border, is managed by Natural England and Forestry England and includes Worcestershire Wildlife Trust land.

The Wyre Forest includes a vast array of habitats including forest, open grasslands, old orchards, areas of scrub and steep-sided valleys caused by geological faults.

It is also home to protected mammals, moths, reptiles and birds, with 58 per cent of the UK's butterfly species being recorded in the nature reserve.

A Common Buck. Photo: Phil Rudlin

Snow. Photo: Phil Rudlin

Kevin Stannard, forest management director, Forestry England’s West District, said: “Our nation’s forests play a critical role in tackling the climate crisis and biodiversity loss that we are seeing globally.

"Resilient woodlands, well-adapted to the changing climate conditions we now expect, help us capture carbon, improve air quality, create beautiful places for wildlife to flourish.

"And opportunities for people to connect with the natural world.

“As the country’s largest land manager, Forestry England is working to grow our future by carefully planning and expertly managing world-class forests for future generations.

"Becoming the largest woodland National Nature Reserve in England is a recognition of the unique features that make Wyre Forest so special.

"And the vital role this landscape plays in providing valuable habitats, a sustainable source of timber and a place for people to explore and enjoy.”

Wyre Forest visitor centre welcomes around 350,000 people each year– with numbers rising during the Covid-19 pandemic– as more people recognise the wellbeing benefits of exploring green spaces.