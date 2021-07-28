Residents and traders glad that 6 million work will end Bewdley floods misery

Irene Buxton of the residents' flooding committee

Homes and businesses affected by flooding are set to have added protection with a new £6.2 million permanent defence.

Irene Buxton, who lives right next to the river and was a member of a flooding committee, said it was something which was desperately needed.

The 70-year-old said: “I just want it built to help me feel safer in my home as the last two floods have been really scary. If they can do something similar to what they’ve done in Upton, then that’s fine with me, but I just want it to happen to stop the flooding which has happened before.”

Chris Shaw

For Chris Shaw, manager of Merchant’s Fish Bar, the news was praised, as the 33-year-old said it would benefit the whole community.

He said: “For Beales Corner, it’s such a shame what has happened with the flooding in the past and it’s needed a proper defence for the longest time, so this is positive news.

"When the flooding happens, it affects the whole town as we get cut off, so the plans sound good to me and I think the defence will have a great knock-on effect for everyone here.”

Michael Wall

Michael Wall, from Alveley, was visiting Bewdley on Tuesday as the news was officially announced and the 66-year-old said it was good news that the area was finally getting the defence it needed.

He said: “It’s really good to hear about this as this town has suffered so badly in the past with flooding, so any sort of defence is a good one.

"I hope they build something which matches how the town looks as I’d hate to see a wall that blocks the view, but at least something is coming.”