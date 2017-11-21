Strongman has big impact delivering anti-bullying message to pupils

The popular strongman was at St. Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Darlaston this week as part of the national anti-bullying campaign.

Big Dave, from Birmingham, led an assembly before speaking one-to-one with students about having the strength to speak out about bullying.

Headteacher Kirsty Holden said: "The children absolutely adored him, he has had such a positive impact already, he has given them the strength to talk about bullying, to stand up and talk about it to a member of staff.

"He was able to relate it to his own school experiences and deliver the message to stand up for yourself by showing inner strength.

"We have a lot more information coming from the children showing that they know what bullying is and they have a greater understanding of the number of ways we can stop it. He was absolutely fabulous."

Big Dave is a World Champion Strongman with 26 World Records however he is also an award-winning anti-bullying campaigner.