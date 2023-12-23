'Inspirational' Stourbridge nursery handed 'outstanding' rating by Ofsted inspectors

The Hagley Road branch of Little Hands Daycare Group Limited was given the impressive rating following an inspection by education watchdogs in September.

The nursery group recently changed its name from Little Hands Daycare after becoming a limited company in March of this year, triggering an Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors described leadership at the nursery as "inspirational", praising leaders for creating a "home-from-home" atmosphere for the youngsters who form part of a "Little Hands family".

Staff and children at the nursery have celebrated an 'outstanding' Ofsted result

It was noted that all children, including those with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), "thrived" in the care of staff who knew them "exceptionally well".

The behaviour of youngsters at the nursery was described as "exemplary", as inspectors praised their good manners and "determination" to try new skills, aided by the encouragement of staff.

It was further reported that parents speak "extremely highly" of the nursery and are "constantly blown away" by the variety of activities offered to their children.

Inspectors concluded the nursery to be "outstanding" across each of the inspection areas, including overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Sam Cox, toddler room leader at the nursery, said: "Our Ofsted inspection in September was my first one as toddler room leader for Little Hands.

"I was extremely proud of my team and how amazing they were throughout the day and ensured all the staff felt comfortable and confident to answer anything that may have been asked and if unsure they were able to show the inspector where the information can be found.

"The children showed off their incredible personalities and how amazing they all are and their passion to learn through play.

"It was a day I will remember forever and how proud I am to be the room leader of an outstanding toddler room and Little Hands as a company."

Lara Owen, senior early years manager, added that there was an "air of excitement" on the day of the inspection.

She said: "We were beyond proud to hear that we had maintained our 'outstanding' title. Of course, we couldn’t wait to share this news with our incredible staff team who work so hard each day to ensure children are always at the forefront of all they do.

"For me, the day was an incredible experience and a brilliant opportunity to showcase to others exactly what we do each day. Nothing felt forced, everyone was comfortable and there was such an air of excitement as the staff team proudly showcased their skills.

"This was just another opportunity for me to reflect and realise just how proud I am to work at Little Hands."