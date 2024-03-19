Halesowen College students get bursary boost

Alicia Standing, 16, of Dudley, Tiffany Howles, 16, of Kidderminster, and five other students have received the Helena Kennedy Foundation Discover Bursary.

The Helena Kennedy Foundation provides bursaries, mentoring and support to students who want to go on to higher education.

The Discover bursary is to help students in the first year of a level three two year course.

All students are completing a level three course at college – Alicia is studying health and social care and Tiffany is studying business.

Victoria Ditton, careers education adviser and manager at Halesowen College, said: “We are really pleased that all seven students were awarded bursaries from the prestigious Helena Kennedy Foundation.

“This will help support these students continuing their studies with us and furthering their studies into higher education.”