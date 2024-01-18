It comes as the National Association of Head Teachers claims government investment is needed to help pupils recover from the pandemic.

Figures show the proportion of students meeting the expected mark across the country is well below pre-pandemic levels.

Pupils scoring at least a scaled score of 100 out of 120 will have met the expected standard in the test.

It's worth noting that school leaders' union the NAHT said ranking schools is simplistic and does not consider the context of the particular cohort or the community the school serves.

Interpreting data like this too literally can have "damaging consequences" so it's worth bearing in mind that many other factors determine the success of failure of a school.

However, with that mind, below are the scores, according the government data, in Wolverhampton, Walsall, Dudley and Sandwell.

Wolverhampton

In Wolverhampton, St Bartholomew's Church of England Primary School lead the way with 88 per cent of eligible students achieving the expected standard in reading, writing and maths in key stage two in the 2022-23 school year.

It was followed by:

St Stephen's Church of England Primary School, where 87 per cent of pupils met the standard.

Oak Meadow Primary School, where 86 per cent of pupils met the standard.

Holy Rosary Catholic Primary Academy, where 85 per cent of pupils met the standard.

Whitgreave Primary School, where 83% of pupils met the standard.

Walsall

In Walsall, St Anne's Catholic Primary School, Streetly lead the way with 97 per cent of eligible students achieving the expected standard in reading, writing and maths in key stage two in the 2022-23 school year.