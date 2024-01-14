All 'outstanding' Black Country primary schools as deadline for applications approaches

The deadline is rapidly approaching, and getting applications in on time will help boost parents' chances of being able to send their kids to their first-choice school from September.

Lcal authority websites show which schools are nearest and which catchment areas people fall into, while admission criteria set by schools and authorities can include:

How close to the school children live

If they have a brother or sister at the school already

If they are from a particular religion (for faith schools)

If they are eligible for the pupil premium

If their parent has worked at the school for two years or more

However, some parents may be looking at Ofsted ratings before making their choices, even if it means travelling further.

These are the Dudley, Sandwell, Staffordshire, Walsall and Wolverhampton Council-run primary schools currently 'outstanding' by Ofsted.

Dudley Council

Cradley CofE Primary School, Church Road, Cradley, Halesowen

Greenfield Primary School, Hill Street, Stourbridge

Lapal Primary School, Priory Road, Halesowen

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Hillcrest Road, Dudley

Sandwell Council

Crocketts Community Primary School, Coopers Lane, Smethwick

Grace Mary Primary School, Hawfield Road, Tividale, Oldbury

Grove Vale Primary School, Monksfield Avenue, Great Barr, Birmingham

Hargate Primary School, Wolseley Road, Hill Top, West Bromwich

Oakham Primary School, Darbys Hill Road, Tividale, Oldbury

Ocker Hill Infant School, Gospel Oak Road, Tipton

Old Park Primary School, Old Park Road, Wednesbury

Shireland Hall Primary Academy, Montague Road, Smethwick

Shireland Technology Primary School, Waterloo Road, Smethwick

St Gregory's Catholic Primary School, Park Road, Bearwood, Smethwick

St Mary Magdalene CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Stanway Road, West Bromwich

Staffordshire Council

Berkswich CofE (VC) Primary School, Cedar Way, Walton-on-the-Hill, Stafford

Oakridge Primary School, Silvester Way, Stafford

Silkmore Primary Academy, Exeter Street, Stafford

St Dominic's Catholic Primary School, Margaret Street, Stone

St Paul's CofE (C) Primary School, Garden Street, St. Pauls C of E Cp School, Garden Street, Stafford

The St. Mary's CofE Primary School, Bellamour Way, Colton, Rugeley

Willows Primary School, Off Weston Road, Anglesey Road, Lichfield

Walsall Council

Delves Infant School, Botany Road, Delves, Walsall

Kings Hill Primary School, Old Park Road, Wednesbury

New Invention Junior School, Cannock Road, New Invention, Willenhall

St Anne's Catholic Primary School, Blackwood Road, Streetly

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Rough Hay Road, Darlaston

St Mary's The Mount Catholic Primary School, Maple Road, Pelsall

Whitehall Nursery and Infant School, West Bromwich Road, Walsall

Wolverhampton Council

East Park Academy, Hollington Road, Wolverhampton

Hill Avenue Academy, Hill Avenue, Lanesfield, Wolverhampton

Holy Trinity Catholic Primary School, Fraser Street, Bilston

Manor Primary School, Ettingshall Road, Coseley, Bilston

Spring Vale Primary School, Kenilworth Crescent, Parkfield

St Michael's Church of England Aided Primary School, Lower Street, Tettenhall

Whitgreave Primary School, Goodyear Avenue, Low Hill

Woden Primary School, Springfield Road, Wolverhampton

When is the primary school admissions deadline?

Monday, January 15, to get places reserved from September 2024 onwards.

Anyone who misses that deadline runs the risk of not having their application looked at until all those submitted on time are reviewed.

When are primary school places announced?

It's a three-month wait, with announcements made on Tuesday, April 16.

Local authorities will send decisions via email or letter.