All 'outstanding' Black Country primary schools as deadline for applications approaches
There's just hours left for parents of children aged three and four to submit their primary school applications.
The deadline is rapidly approaching, and getting applications in on time will help boost parents' chances of being able to send their kids to their first-choice school from September.
Lcal authority websites show which schools are nearest and which catchment areas people fall into, while admission criteria set by schools and authorities can include:
How close to the school children live
If they have a brother or sister at the school already
If they are from a particular religion (for faith schools)
If they are eligible for the pupil premium
If their parent has worked at the school for two years or more
However, some parents may be looking at Ofsted ratings before making their choices, even if it means travelling further.
These are the Dudley, Sandwell, Staffordshire, Walsall and Wolverhampton Council-run primary schools currently 'outstanding' by Ofsted.
Dudley Council
Cradley CofE Primary School, Church Road, Cradley, Halesowen
Greenfield Primary School, Hill Street, Stourbridge
Lapal Primary School, Priory Road, Halesowen
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Hillcrest Road, Dudley
Sandwell Council
Crocketts Community Primary School, Coopers Lane, Smethwick
Grace Mary Primary School, Hawfield Road, Tividale, Oldbury
Grove Vale Primary School, Monksfield Avenue, Great Barr, Birmingham
Hargate Primary School, Wolseley Road, Hill Top, West Bromwich
Oakham Primary School, Darbys Hill Road, Tividale, Oldbury
Ocker Hill Infant School, Gospel Oak Road, Tipton
Old Park Primary School, Old Park Road, Wednesbury
Shireland Hall Primary Academy, Montague Road, Smethwick
Shireland Technology Primary School, Waterloo Road, Smethwick
St Gregory's Catholic Primary School, Park Road, Bearwood, Smethwick
St Mary Magdalene CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Stanway Road, West Bromwich
Staffordshire Council
Berkswich CofE (VC) Primary School, Cedar Way, Walton-on-the-Hill, Stafford
Oakridge Primary School, Silvester Way, Stafford
Silkmore Primary Academy, Exeter Street, Stafford
St Dominic's Catholic Primary School, Margaret Street, Stone
St Paul's CofE (C) Primary School, Garden Street, St. Pauls C of E Cp School, Garden Street, Stafford
The St. Mary's CofE Primary School, Bellamour Way, Colton, Rugeley
Willows Primary School, Off Weston Road, Anglesey Road, Lichfield
Walsall Council
Delves Infant School, Botany Road, Delves, Walsall
Kings Hill Primary School, Old Park Road, Wednesbury
New Invention Junior School, Cannock Road, New Invention, Willenhall
St Anne's Catholic Primary School, Blackwood Road, Streetly
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Rough Hay Road, Darlaston
St Mary's The Mount Catholic Primary School, Maple Road, Pelsall
Whitehall Nursery and Infant School, West Bromwich Road, Walsall
Wolverhampton Council
East Park Academy, Hollington Road, Wolverhampton
Hill Avenue Academy, Hill Avenue, Lanesfield, Wolverhampton
Holy Trinity Catholic Primary School, Fraser Street, Bilston
Manor Primary School, Ettingshall Road, Coseley, Bilston
Spring Vale Primary School, Kenilworth Crescent, Parkfield
St Michael's Church of England Aided Primary School, Lower Street, Tettenhall
Whitgreave Primary School, Goodyear Avenue, Low Hill
Woden Primary School, Springfield Road, Wolverhampton
When is the primary school admissions deadline?
Monday, January 15, to get places reserved from September 2024 onwards.
Anyone who misses that deadline runs the risk of not having their application looked at until all those submitted on time are reviewed.
When are primary school places announced?
It's a three-month wait, with announcements made on Tuesday, April 16.
Local authorities will send decisions via email or letter.