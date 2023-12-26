University's nursing students celebrate the end of their studies in ceremony

Students studying for Undergraduate degrees in Adult Nursing, Children’s Nursing and Learning Disability Nursing were each presented with a badge to mark the end of their studies.

Badges are traditionally given out to represent the institute where the nurses have trained.

All students have qualified as registered nurses and celebrated at the event with their friends and families.

Linda Stirling, the senior lecturer for Adult Nursing at the University, said: “The event was a real team effort, organised in partnership between me and the student representatives for the course, Taiyla Howard, Jenna Nightingale and Teresa Palmer.

“It was lovely to hear students give speeches on the night, one of them read a poem and one of them sang. We also shared photographs from their nursing journey.

“This cohort started their studies in September 2020 in the midst of lockdown, so they had to engage in online sessions which was challenging for them so it really is wonderful to see them reach the end of their journey in such spectacular style.”

Jenna Nightingale, who has qualified to become a community learning disability nurse and is working for the Midlands Partnership University NHS Trust, said: “I never grew up wanting to be a nurse I just knew I had a desire to help others.

"It wasn't until my mom was poorly that I got to experience first-hand the amazing role that nursing plays in optimising people’s health as well as advocating and preventing ill health.

“It is both an honour and privilege to be part of the new nurse workforce of learning disability nurses and I hope that I continue to have meaningful professional relationships with all the people I meet and get to work with.”

To find out more about studying for nursing or healthcare at University of Wolverhampton, visit the website at www.wlv.ac.uk