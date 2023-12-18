School podcast which attracts stars celebrates 100th episode

The TWS Sports Podcast was launched in 2021 and within 12 months had been named the winner of the Best Equality and Social Impact at the global Sports Podcast Awards.

Over the last couple of years, it has seen students Thomas Watkins, Alyssa Dunn, Jacob Graves and Mason Anthony interview stars including Matthew Hoggard, Nasser Hussain, Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Atherton, champion jockey Peter Scudamore, footballers Joe Hart, Matt Le Tissier, Harry Redknapp, Sam Allardyce, Rugby World Cup winning coach Sir Clive Woodward, wrestler Mick Foley and boxer Carl Froch.

In the celebratory 100th edition, Jacob and Alyssa speak to Wolverhampton Wanderers legend Steve Bull, who shares stories from his time at Wolves and England.

Outreach Teacher Adam Millichip said: "It is an amazing achievement to reach our 100th episode and is something that I never thought we would achieve.

"I am so proud of all the students who have been involved with the podcast for all of their hard work and dedication. It means so much to us to have spread our positive message of autism and to raise so much awareness and acceptance to all of our listeners."

Councillor Jacqui Coogan, the City of Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Work, said: "The podcast is an excellent innovation by Tettenhall Wood School, showing just what their pupils are capable of.

"I would like to congratulate them on reaching their 100th edition - and wish them the very best for the next 100!"

To subscribe, visit www.twssportspodcast.co.uk.