Wolverhampton Community First (WLVCF) helps young people in the city to access skills and training in addition to providing entrepreneurial support.

As part of its work, the group runs an entry level Motor Maintenance course, which has proven especially popular since they added a go-kart element.

The course has been successfully delivered six times to young people who have been involved or at risk of becoming involved in anti-social behaviour.

However, teaching came to a halt recently after two of the group's go-karts were allegedly stolen.

Now that Wolverhampton Council has purchased replacements, the course is back on track.

Leader of the local authority, councillor Stephen Simkins, said: "Times are extremely tough right now for everyone but that should not mean that organisations like this should have to abandon their hopes and ambitions.

"As a council, we want people to thrive and realise their ambitions. WLVCF is a volunteer-led organisation which has done some outstanding work with young people.

"I'm very glad we have been able to award funds for new go-karts to get the Motor Maintenance course back on the road to support the vital work done at WLVCF – they provide invaluable services for young people in our local community."