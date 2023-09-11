School principal and therapy dog greet every new pupil on first day of term

The Hart School's principal, Rachael Sandham, greeting pupils alongside therapy dog Rufus.

Rachael Sandham congratulated all of the new Year 7 and 12 pupils as they walked through a colourful balloon arch outside The Hart School in Rugeley, which is celebrating another Good rating by Ofsted.

A video of the greeting has amassed almost 200,000 views on the school's Facebook page, with many students' parents touched by the gesture.

The video shows the principal shaking every pupil's hand as she wishes them all a good day, accompanied by the adorable Rufus.

Other teachers and members of staff at the school lined the streets to clap the new students as they walked past.

One parent commented: "Oh my god I surely can't be the only parent who's cried at this. Can't believe my little boy is now in high school."

Another said: "Was touched to see my eldest, who was nervous, go through the gates to this welcome. Well done Hart School and all staff for such an lovely welcome!"

Principal Sandham said: "We care about our young people, with our first priority always being to make sure they are happy and safe so that they are able to learn.

"So we wanted to give them an extra special welcome to help ease those first day nerves and, as you can see from the video, there were also lots of staff on hand to welcome them too as well as our therapy dog Rufus.

She added: "We continually strive to provide an inclusive, enabling and safe environment to empower all our children to try their best to achieve their potential as happy, well-rounded young people ready to make a positive contribution to our global community."

The Hart School is celebrating maintaining a Good Ofsted rating after its latest inspection.

Rufus

Rufus joined The Hart School earlier this year as he started training to become a therapy dog.

The Staffordshire school specifically picked a cavapoo – which is a cross between a poodle and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel – due to the hypoallergenic nature of a poodle, as well as the intelligence and calmness that comes from this particular breed.

The canine member of staff, who has his own a unique list of demands such as being brushed every day, is already making a difference by helping pupils to feel more relaxed.

Assistant principal and head of sixth form Ben Brennan said: "Therapy dogs have very special places in the schools that take the time to invest in training one.

"The role of a therapy dog is to react and respond to people and their environment, under the guidance and direction of their handler.

"For example, an individual might be encouraged to gently pat or talk to a dog to teach sensitive touch and help them be calm.

"Having a dog in school has the potential to help young children to develop in a range of academic, personal and social areas.

"When Rufus has completed his training with Miss Kinnstein, he will be able to teach empathy and appropriate interpersonal skills, help individuals develop social skills, be soothing and help to improve an individual’s skills to pick up social cues imperative to human relationships."

Rufus will be a fully trained therapy dog next year and eventually he will be able to ‘work’ for three hours every day with the students that need his help the most.