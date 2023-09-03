Swim school steps in with £10,000 investment to help Brownhills school reopen its pool

At Millfield Primary's reopened pool were, from left: Councillor Kerry Murphy, Aldridge-Brownhills MP Wendy Morton, Nicola Allum, Imogen and Holly Warner, Danielle Lynch and deputy mayor Anthony Harris

The pool at Millfield Primary School in Brownhills was reopened with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday.

Maverick Sport Ltd, which runs a swim school, offered a helping hand after learning the pool was closed as the school couldn't afford the maintenance costs.

The firm invested £10,000 to bring the building up to scratch and the facility is now open to the wider community who want to learn how to swim.

Dani Lynch, who runs the swim school with her sister Fran, said: "The primary school couldn't afford the cost of maintaining the swimming pool.

"It's been closed for the last year so pupils haven't been able to have swimming lessons.

"When we first acquired the pool all the changing rooms were covered in mould. Everything was peeling off the walls.

"We've had to strip it back and redecorate.

"We've installed some sensory lights and additional lighting.

"It's taken about three months to get it up to scratch."

The firm usually supplies pop-up pools to schools and runs a learning to swim programme.

But now it is also able to offer swimming lessons at the school to the wider community, as well as to pupils.

Dani added: "It's been a personal investment of £10,000 and we are looking for further investment.

"The school is really pleased. Budgets in schools are restricted. Not only have we relieved that pressure but we are also teaching the children too.

"We are really thankful for the support of the headteacher and look forward to working in partnership.

"This is the first project we've done like this but if any other primary school wants help we are more than happy to."