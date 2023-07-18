Mayor and Deputy Lieutenant unveil outdoor classroom at Tipton primary school

The Mayor of Sandwell Bill Gavan officially opened the new outdoor learning area at Summerhill Primary Academy in Tipton with Deputy Lieutenant of the West Midlands, Sakhawat Hussain.

Funded by The Rivers CofE Academy Trust, the new outdoor cabin and garden area have been created to help improve the outdoor learning environment for children at the school.

As an extension of the forest school area, the facility allows for older year groups, who don’t currently use the forest school, to get outside and utilise the great outdoors.

Summerhill Primary Academy welcomed the Mayor alongside the Deputy Lieutenant for the West Midlands, Dr M Sakhawat Hussain DL, on Monday for the unveiling of the new facilities.

The new outdoor cabin at the school.

The Mayor and Deputy Lieutenant were welcomed by children from the school’s eco-committee, who have been responsible for planting wildflowers in the new garden space.

Pupils were very impressed by the new outdoor structure and were looking forward to lessons in the outdoor classroom and gardening in the newly built raised beds.

During the official opening, the Mayor met with children from the eco-school and stayed for the school’s summer fayre, a community event supported by the local secondary school, Q3 Academy Tipton, and other local services.

Mayor of Sandwell, Councillor Bill Gavan, said: "I was delighted to open the new wooden classroom and eco unit. This is an amazing space and most important the children involved love it. Happy kids happy days."

Eco-committee Leader, Mrs Hughes has great plans for the new garden space, ad said: "We will be setting up a gardening club and plan to grow fruit and vegetables”.