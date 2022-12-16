Talented 10-year-old boy from Lichfield wins sailing trophy

Harry Fenton from Maple Hayes Dyslexia School picked up a coveted cup for his sailing abilites

Harry Fenton, aged 10, who is a member of the Manor Park Sailing Club in Staffordshire, has successfully passed the Royal Yachting Association (RYA’s) Junior Sailing Qualifications stages one and two, and is currently working towards stage three.

And the student at Maples Hayes in Lichfield, a specialist school for children with dyslexia or specific learning difficulties, has only been sailing for a year. He took part in his club's annual Junior Commodores Cup this autumn and picked up first place.

His father Chris said Harry was a natural at the sport, and had ‘picked it up straight away’ when he attended a taster session at Manor Park in August 2021.

He added: “Sailing has been brilliant for Harry. Before he started at Maple Hayes, Harry was struggling at school with his dyslexia, and sailing on Saturday and Wednesday nights was a great escape for him as he was able to be free out on the water either sailing or in his kayak.

“The competition Harry won was an annual race held by the sailing club and is called the Commodore Cup. All junior members can enter no matter what skill or experience level. They are handicapped depending on the boat they are using as some are faster than others.

“Harry competed against sailors with more experience than him and faster boats! They complete a number of laps of a circuit set out in one of the lakes. He had a great ‘battle’ with another sailing boat, and was able to pip him at the line by a few meters.”

Dr Daryl Brown, Maple Hayes' headteacher, said: “We are incredibly proud of Harry for his achievements and it was lovely that he was able to bring the cup into school and show it off to all his friends and the teachers. What a great achievement for him and it is fantastic he was able to progress in the sport in such a short space of time.”

Set up in 1875 as the Yacht Racing Association, the RYA has become the national governing body for dinghy, motor and sail cruising, all forms of sail racing, RIBs and sportsboats, windsurfing and personal watercraft and a leading representative body for inland waterways cruising.