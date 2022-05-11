Final call for nominations for city's Young Citizen awards

Nominations are being sought for the Wolverhampton Young Citizen of the Year Awards 2022

The awards, which are run by the city's Rotary clubs and backed by stars including Beverley Knight, Jay Blades and Conor Coady, recognise the efforts of people who have gone that extra mile to help others in their communities.

Previous winners include Lucy Palin, who founded her own charity dedicated to women's health issues; Parwiz Karimi, who set up an organisation to help bridge the gap between communities from the UK and Afghanistan; and care leavers champion Gareth Rafferty,

Nominees must be between the ages of 13 and 25 and live, work or learn in Wolverhampton.

Previous winner Gareth Rafferty, with runners up (left) Amy Nicholas and (right) Darram Kooner

An awards ceremony is scheduled to take place later this year where the winners will each receive £100, as well as £100 for their chosen charity.

Wolves legend and Chairman of the Former players Association, John Richards, said: "There are many young people who deserve recognition because they have made a difference to the lives of others in their community, school, youth or voluntary group.

"But their good citizenship can only be recognised if they are nominated."

The awards ceremony will be hosted by the Mayor of Wolverhampton in the Civic Centre.