New facilities unveiled at Sutton Coldfield secondary school

Sutton MP Andrew Mitchell with Fairfax Head of Academy Deborah Bunn with students at the launch of the new Diamond Suite.

The new Diamond Suite at Fairfax School has been built where the site’s old swimming pool once stood, creating a flexible new space which can be used for everything from performances and exams to sports and assemblies.

The swimming pool, which was originally an open-air lido which was dug out by parents in the 1970s, was last used in 2015 when it was forced to close due to maintenance issues.

However, as part of Fairfax’s 60th birthday celebrations, a successful bid was put into Sutton Coldfield Charitable Trust for cash to reimagine the site, with Fairfax Multi-Academy Trust providing match funds.

MP Andrew Mitchell unveiled a plaque to officially open the new facility, which has been named the Diamond Suite to mark the landmark anniversary.

Mr Mitchell said: “This new suite is a brilliant addition to Fairfax and will provide a very flexible and useful space for all kinds of activities.

“By reclaiming this space I think the school, with the help of Sutton Coldfield Charitable Trust, has stayed true to the intentions of the parents who dug out and built the original pool all those years ago – by creating a new facility that will benefit generations of students to come.

“It may have once been a swimming pool, but I’m sure this great new suite will allow students to make a splash of a different kind!”

Head of Academy Deborah Bunn said: “While we were disappointed to lose our swimming pool, we are really delighted with our new multi-purpose facility.