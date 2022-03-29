Budding scientists transform school into mini museum for British Science Week

Mike Wood MP with children, staff and marine biologist Dr Stephanie Thompson at Bromley Pensnett School

Children from Bromley Pensnett Primary School proudly showed off their models and experiments to Dudley South MP, Mike Wood, as part of the school’s celebrations.

British Science Week is aimed at raising the profile of the sciences within schools in order to stimulate children’s interest and capture their imaginations.

Bromley Pensnett pupils took up the challenge, working to construct projects at home for a competition organised by the school’s science curriculum lead, Mrs Zoe Broom.

Mr Wood met children, teaching staff and parents as former marine biologist and STEM ambassador, Dr Stephanie Thompson, helped to choose the winning projects.

Headteacher, Mr Justin Gray, explained the school’s current focus on science and desire to provide a firm foundation for children.

He said: "Our vision is that pupils will leave us proud of the incredible industrial heritage of the Black Country and equipped with a firm foundation to build upon in order that they might go on to contribute to future technological and scientific advances.

“Our curriculum has been carefully constructed to meet the needs of the community that we are so proud to serve.

"It is clear from our recent science homework project that our pupils receive fantastic support from their parents and carers, who share our aspirations for the children."

Dr Thompson added: "I have been really impressed by the hard work that the children have put into their projects.

"It is clear that the school works hard to promote achievement in the sciences."

The children, many of whom had expressed excitement about the opportunity to meet a Member of Parliament, were keen to explain their projects to Mr Wood.

He said: "It’s so brilliant to see staff and parents working together to engage the children in the wonders of science.

"We need local children to know that successful careers in the sciences aren’t just for other children in other parts of the country, they are for children right here in Bromley and Pensnett too.

"That’s why it's so important to introduce children to the excitement of science at an early age, and I really want to commend all the staff and parents here at Bromley Pensnett for all their efforts to nurture and encourage this passion in the children."