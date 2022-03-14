Channel 4 initiative will help young people in the West Midlands get into world of television

The initiative includes materials to support schools with their own careers activities

Titles 4Schools, the initiative includes materials to support schools with their own careers activities and provide the opportunity for speakers from Channel 4 and independent production companies to visit.

It will demonstrate the breadth of career opportunities in the industry and initially focus on schools in the West Midlands, West Yorkshire and the North East.

Sinead Rocks, Channel 4 managing director, nations and regions, said: "We believe that for many young people, if you can’t see it, you can’t be it.

"That’s why we think there is real value in providing an accessible insight into the creative industries alongside practical advice as to how to get your foot in the door.

"The UK is a world leader in television and film production and it’s incumbent upon us reach out to people from different backgrounds, help young people realise their aspirations and bring through the next generation of talent into our industry, regardless of where they live."

The initiative will focus on 11 to 14 year olds and provide sessions designed to support the curriculum, as well as helping schools achieve Gatsby standards by providing contact with employers and labour market information.

Channel 4's drive to launch a long-term strategy was inspired by an Ofcom publication which highlighted the backgrounds of people working in the television industry.

The publication showed that 59 per cent of employees working in television in 2020/21 had parents working in professional occupations, when the employee was aged 14, nearly double the national average.

Matt Burton, the headteacher who became a household name after appearing on Channel 4’s hit series Educating Yorkshire, said: "The next generation of professionals are in our primary and secondary schools right now, and it’s incredibly important that every child is given the opportunity to find out about a breadth of careers - including those in the creative sector.

"Understanding and interacting with people working in exciting and diverse careers can have a life-shaping effect, and complements the brilliant careers guidance that already goes on in schools across the country."

4Schools will reach out directly to schools to provide workshops, quizzes and sessions from people already working in the industry.