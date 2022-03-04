School of Coding offering free workshops for youngsters in the Black Country

Coding can offer job opportunities

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has backed the School of Coding to hold classes in Wolverhampton, West Bromwich and Smethwick in April.

There is a lack of skills and training in the sector which is keeping young people from some of the country’s most innovative and exciting careers.

Cyber Minister Julia Lopez said: "Cyber security will create some of the most exciting, innovative jobs in years to come and we want to make sure they're available for everyone.

"We're supporting organisations like the School of Coding and launching our free Cyber Explorers learning platform to give young people the best possible start on their journey towards a digital career."

The sessions will consist of both talks and fun activities, plus plenty of advice and guidance from School of Coding’s in-house cyber security experts and tutors.

The workshops will cover what cyber security is and why it is important and what careers that are available in the field.