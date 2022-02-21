Private Walsall school delighted with 'excellent' inspection

Mayfield Prep School in Walsall has received an 'excellent' Ofsted inspection

Mayfield Preparatory School in Walsall was inspected by ISI - the Independent Schools Inspectorate - from November 30 to December 3 2021.

Their report contained 21 'excellents', two 'exceptionals', and one 'outstanding' - praising the students' progress, communication, behaviour, respect, and social awareness.

The inspectors could find only one recommendation for the future, that: "the school might wish to consider developing the pupils’ ability to use ICT to enhance their learning."

Headmaster Matthew Draper said: “I am very proud of this amazing report. The ISI inspection team told me how impressed they were with our children.

"During the week, they observed lessons and spoke with as many children as they could. They commented on how confident, articulate, bright and happy our children are at Mayfield, which is a credit to the children, staff, parents and to the school.

"I would like to particularly thank our magnificent staff for their unstinting commitment and the incredible work that they do to ensure that the children receive the best education possible, which sets them up for the rest of their lives and gives them, their parents and the staff so many valuable memories.

"I would also like to thank the parents, carers, School Governors and the Queen Mary's Schools Foundation Trustees for their continuing and invaluable support.