Secondary school place confirmation day approaching in Dudley borough

By Adam SmithDudleyEducationPublished:

Parents in Dudley borough have been told secondary school decision emails will be sent early next month.

Decision emails will be sent after 2pm on Tuesday, March 1 to parents who made an application online. Parents who completed a paper application form will be sent an offer letter by second class post on the same day.

Parents need to wait until they have received their offers before contacting school admissions.

The decision communication will contain their offer and tell them the next steps.

Councillor Ruth Buttery, cabinet member for children and young people said: "National Offer Day for secondary school places is Tuesday, March 1.

"Most of our parents applied online so should keep an eye out for an email from the admissions team after 2pm on that date. Parents who completed a paper application form will need to wait for their letter to arrive to find the outcome of their application."

She added: "All the information parents need will be contained in these communications and there’s no need to contact the admissions team ahead of decision day. The admissions page on the website is a really useful resource for parents going through this process and it’s definitely worth bookmarking ahead of the day."

