Everything we know so far about fatal shooting in Walsall that prompted murder probe

Connor Brookes was fatally shot on Well Lane, Blakenall, on Monday afternoon, prompting police to launch a murder investigation.

A second man was also hurt in the incident but his injuries were not thought to be life changing.

Connor Brookes

Dozens of police and paramedics swarmed to the road at around 5pm on the day, whilst concerned residents stood by.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident on Well Lane, Bloxwich at 5pm and sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene with the first resource arriving in seven minutes.

"On arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition and immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene."

Police remained at the scene of the shooting on Wednesday

In an earlier statement, West Midlands Police said officers believed it to be a "targeted attack".

Arrests and police action

Two men, aged 22 and 18, and a 17-year-old boy, were arrested within hours of the suspected murder.