Walsall murder probe: Trio aged 18 and 17 arrested after man shot dead in 'targeted attack'

West Midlands Police has confirmed the man and two boys were arrested last night after the shooting on Wells Lane in Harden, Walsall.

The victim, a man in his 20s, died at the scene while another man was injured, although his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The three arrested remained in custody on Tuesday morning.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "At this stage, we believe this to have been a targeted attack."

"We understand how distressing and alarming incidents of this nature are so there will be an increase in police presence around the area over the next few days.

A blue forensic tent remained at the scene on Tuesday morning

"Officers will be offering reassurance, so please talk to them if you have any concerns."

Officers have Section 60 powers - which allows them to stop and search people without the need to have reasonable grounds - in use until 2pm today.

Police and paramedics at the scene of the shooting on Monday

The shooting has prompted a murder investigation

"As always, our main focus is on keeping everyone safe," the spokesperson added.

nyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote log 3637 of 8 July.