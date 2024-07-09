Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Nobody was injured when gunshots rung out in St Paul's Road, Smethwick, at around 12.20am.

West Midlands Police said damage was caused to the property but nobody was injured in the attack.

A spokesperson said: "We are investigating after shots were fired at an address in Smethwick in the early hours of this morning (9 July).

"We understand the shots were fired towards a property from a vehicle which then sped off from the scene.

"Damage was caused to the front window of the property but fortunately no one was injured."

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from the area while a cordon remained in place on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via LiveChat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting 47 of 9 July.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.